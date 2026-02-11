Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys New Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,985,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,235,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,102,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $725,455,000 after purchasing an additional 533,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,293,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 221,544 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,869,000 after buying an additional 145,411 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,515. This trade represents a 24.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.29, for a total value of $107,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,668.80. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $1,597,074 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $191.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.88. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.72.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

