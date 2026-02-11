Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires 148,770 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 584.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,770 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Johnson Rice decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

CTRA opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

