B.Riley Securit Upgrades Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Strong-Buy

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at B.Riley Securit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Ichor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ICHR

Ichor Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Ichor stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 130,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,059.83. This represents a 8.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,993 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 497.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,698,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,870 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ichor by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,449,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after buying an additional 473,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ichor by 61.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,961,000 after acquiring an additional 478,952 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ichor by 1,710.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 807,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Ichor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ichor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — revenue of $223.6M (vs. ~ $220.6M consensus) and GAAP EPS of $0.01 versus a loss expected; gross margins improved on a non‑GAAP basis. This beat underpins the positive market reaction. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Q4 results beat consensus — revenue of $223.6M (vs. ~ $220.6M consensus) and GAAP EPS of $0.01 versus a loss expected; gross margins improved on a non‑GAAP basis. This beat underpins the positive market reaction. Positive Sentiment: Management commentary and guidance topped expectations on the earnings call, signaling healthy demand trends and supporting near‑term revenue outlook — a key reason analysts and investors pushed the stock higher. Yahoo: Earnings Call Transcript

Management commentary and guidance topped expectations on the earnings call, signaling healthy demand trends and supporting near‑term revenue outlook — a key reason analysts and investors pushed the stock higher. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and price‑target increases (B. Riley to Buy with $52 PT; Needham raising PT to $48; Zacks upgraded to a Buy rank) are lifting sentiment and adding buy‑side momentum. MSN: B. Riley Upgrade

Multiple analyst upgrades and price‑target increases (B. Riley to Buy with $52 PT; Needham raising PT to $48; Zacks upgraded to a Buy rank) are lifting sentiment and adding buy‑side momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and full transcripts are now widely available for deeper review — useful for investors who want to parse management’s guidance and segment commentary. Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript

Earnings call and full transcripts are now widely available for deeper review — useful for investors who want to parse management’s guidance and segment commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in the feed is unreliable (shows 0 shares); there’s no actionable short‑covering signal from that item.

Reported short‑interest data in the feed is unreliable (shows 0 shares); there’s no actionable short‑covering signal from that item. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, some fundamentals remain mixed — revenue was down ~4.2% year‑over‑year and the company still reported negative GAAP net margin and ROE, which could cap upside if semiconductor capex weakens. MarketBeat: Q4 Summary

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.