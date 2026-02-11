Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $805.7143.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 3.0%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $446.97 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $396.41 and a 52-week high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $564.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $653.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.45, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.60, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 249,502 shares in the company, valued at $137,874,805.20. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.01, for a total value of $6,190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,100,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,548,152.97. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 48,040 shares of company stock worth $27,249,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.