Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Avantor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Avantor’s conference call:

Revival reorganization creates two new reporting units — VWR Distribution & Services and Bioscience & Medtech Products — and relaunches the VWR brand to simplify go-to-market, improve customer clarity, and increase accountability across the business.

reorganization creates two new reporting units — and — and relaunches the VWR brand to simplify go-to-market, improve customer clarity, and increase accountability across the business. The company guided 2026 organic revenue down -2.5% to -0.5% (reported -1.5% to +0.5% after FX) with EBITDA margins expected to compress ~100–150 bps and adjusted EPS of $0.77–$0.83 , signaling a near-term transition year with margin and top-line headwinds.

The company guided 2026 organic revenue down (reported -1.5% to +0.5% after FX) with EBITDA margins expected to compress ~100–150 bps and adjusted EPS of , signaling a near-term transition year with margin and top-line headwinds. Q4 results were largely in line with guidance: revenue $1.66B (organic -4%), adjusted EBITDA margin 15.2%, adjusted EPS $0.22, and free cash flow $117M (or $150M excluding transformation expenses).

Q4 results were largely in line with guidance: revenue $1.66B (organic -4%), adjusted EBITDA margin 15.2%, adjusted EPS $0.22, and free cash flow $117M (or $150M excluding transformation expenses). Management plans targeted, self-funded investments—including $10–$15M for VWR e-commerce upgrades and ~$20M of operations investments—while emphasizing ongoing cost discipline (run-rate savings of $265M achieved) to support longer-term profitable growth.

Management plans targeted, self-funded investments—including $10–$15M for VWR e-commerce upgrades and ~$20M of operations investments—while emphasizing ongoing cost discipline (run-rate savings of $265M achieved) to support longer-term profitable growth. Capital allocation actions included a $75M Q4 buyback under a $500M program and ~$300M of 2025 debt paydown (adjusted net leverage 3.2x), with management prioritizing further deleveraging below 3x while retaining opportunistic repurchase flexibility.

AVTR traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. 4,769,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,506,137. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avantor has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $18.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.

In other news, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $3,881,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 119.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Avantor by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Avantor by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Avantor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avantor to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

