Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:AUR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. 19,844,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,437,055. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.47.

In other news, CEO Christopher Urmson purchased 258,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $1,001,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 258,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,040. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 38.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 100,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AUR shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company’s core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

