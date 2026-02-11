Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

AUNA has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Auna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Auna in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Auna in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Auna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Auna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Auna Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Auna stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. Auna has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $353.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Auna had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $322.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Auna will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auna during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Auna by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,558,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 40,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Auna during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Auna during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auna in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Auna, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AUNA, is a Peruvian integrated healthcare services company headquartered in Lima. The firm operates a diversified care network that spans hospitals, outpatient medical centers, diagnostic imaging and laboratory facilities, as well as optical and dental clinics. Auna’s organizational structure is designed to support a continuum of care model, offering both general and specialized treatments across multiple touchpoints.

The company delivers a broad range of clinical services, including emergency care, inpatient and outpatient surgery, obstetrics, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and other specialized disciplines.

