ATI (NYSE:ATI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATI. Susquehanna set a $155.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ATI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

ATI stock opened at $137.02 on Monday. ATI has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $137.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $1,031,850.96. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 98,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,622,582.80. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $242,289.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,013.24. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,544 shares of company stock worth $14,102,044. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 642.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATI by 2,010.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

