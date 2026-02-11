AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Plans Dividend of 1.60

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.595 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.
AstraZeneca has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. AstraZeneca has a payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AstraZeneca to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.
AstraZeneca Price Performance
NASDAQ AZN opened at $192.87 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $122.48 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.
The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.
