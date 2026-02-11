AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £148.18 and last traded at £148.18, with a volume of 418815344 shares. The stock had previously closed at £141.64.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 to £110 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a £150 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £145 to £160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £145.83.
In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of £134.96, for a total value of £40,083.12. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.
Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.
