Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.38. Asana shares last traded at $8.2850, with a volume of 1,438,133 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ASAN. UBS Group reduced their price target on Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Asana from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Asana Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 79.80% and a negative net margin of 28.33%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Asana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.260 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.070-0.070 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 850,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $12,855,522.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 210,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,217.76. This trade represents a 80.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 62,165 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $889,581.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 702,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,045,806.03. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,127,448 shares of company stock worth $16,825,400. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 40.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 14.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 258,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 32,708 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 13.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

