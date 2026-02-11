ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 25,939 Shares

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.99 per share, with a total value of $1,815,470.61. Following the purchase, the insider owned 5,667,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,646,278.15. This trade represents a 0.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 62,201 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,422,491.10.

On Friday, February 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,796 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.91 per share, with a total value of $1,041,114.36.

On Thursday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,423 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.31 per share, for a total transaction of $991,853.13.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,788 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $451,062.60.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,333 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.14 per share, with a total value of $1,873,944.62.

On Monday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,466 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.27 per share, for a total transaction of $544,109.82.

On Friday, January 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,708 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,423,176.48.

On Thursday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,075 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.59 per share, with a total value of $1,273,624.25.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,165 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.32 per share, with a total value of $4,305,667.80.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,730 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.15 per share, for a total transaction of $272,849.50.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

ASA traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $72.21. The company had a trading volume of 132,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,963. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $78.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ASA Gold and Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.

The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.

Featured Articles

