Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on February 25th

Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3136 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Artesian Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Artesian Resources has a payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $341.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $36.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Artesian Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) is a publicly traded water and wastewater utility company headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. The company provides regulated water distribution and wastewater collection services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, Artesian is subject to oversight by public utility commissions in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania, ensuring the delivery of safe, high-quality water in compliance with state and federal standards.

Traced back to its roots as the Artesian Water Company founded in 1905, the organization has expanded its footprint through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

