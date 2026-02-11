Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT Holdings Cut by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 9,874,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,227 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,254,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,990,000 after buying an additional 1,144,714 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7,534.3% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,164,000 after buying an additional 1,998,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000.

ARQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

In other news, Director Neha Krishnamohan sold 40,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $939,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,253.60. This trade represents a 64.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Halley E. Gilbert sold 16,532 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $455,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,123 shares in the company, valued at $609,488.65. This represents a 42.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 259,514 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ARQT opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

In August 2022, Arcutis received U.S.

