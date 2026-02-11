ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $63.09, but opened at $66.74. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $64.9440, with a volume of 527,881 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Santander upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.98.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.30. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.14%.The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key ArcelorMittal News

Here are the key news stories impacting ArcelorMittal this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,647,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 405.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,706,000 after purchasing an additional 947,532 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,399,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 947,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,267,000 after buying an additional 128,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,721,000. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is a multinational steel manufacturing company formed in 2006 through the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company is one of the world’s largest producers of steel and operates an integrated value chain that spans raw material extraction, steelmaking, processing and distribution. Its product portfolio includes flat and long carbon steel products, coated and specialty steels, tubular products and value-added solutions tailored for sectors such as automotive, construction, household appliances, energy and packaging.

ArcelorMittal’s operations are global in scope, with production facilities, distribution networks and commercial activities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

See Also

