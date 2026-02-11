Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Apple by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $273.68 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.63 and its 200 day moving average is $255.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

