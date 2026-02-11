Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26, FiscalAI reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 51.40%.The firm had revenue of $73.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.97 million.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ARI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,928. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 90.32 and a quick ratio of 90.32.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ARI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARI

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,072 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $529,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,843.44. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company focuses on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and preferred equity investments. As an externally managed vehicle, ARI leverages the expertise and resources of an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, a leading global alternative investment manager.

ARI’s investment strategy is centered on providing first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt financing, bridge loans and preferred equity across a broad range of property types, including office, retail, industrial and multifamily assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.