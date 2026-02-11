Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

APEMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aperam to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aperam from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

APEMY opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Aperam has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

