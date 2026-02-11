APA (NASDAQ:APA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Cowen upgraded the stock to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $27.3310, with a volume of 149566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on APA from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

Get APA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APA Stock Down 0.1%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in APA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 6,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in APA by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.74.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.