Antero Midstream Corporation $AM Holdings Raised by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,393 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 504,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.7% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 10.5% in the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 196,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,683 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,676,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:AM opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.81. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 72,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,420.98. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

