Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.22, FiscalAI reports. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 1,614.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million.

Anterix Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Anterix stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,618. Anterix has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $555.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Anterix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott A. Lang purchased 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $50,004.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,911. This represents a 52.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 6,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $138,303.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $281,621.62. This trade represents a 32.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Anterix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 299.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Anterix by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Anterix by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATEX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Anterix from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Anterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Anterix

About Anterix

(Get Free Report)

Anterix, Inc is a specialized telecommunications company focused on delivering private broadband networks for utilities and other critical infrastructure industries. The company owns and operates dedicated 900 MHz spectrum that enables reliable, secure and high-performance wireless communications to support grid modernization, smart metering, distribution automation and other mission-critical applications. By leveraging this spectrum, Anterix helps electric, water and gas utilities deploy advanced communications capabilities to enhance operational efficiency and resiliency.

At the core of Anterix’s offering is its licensed 900 MHz spectrum, which provides superior propagation characteristics compared with unlicensed options and allows for cost-effective coverage over expansive service territories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.