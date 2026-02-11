Andrew Magson Buys 85,106 Shares of Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Magson purchased 85,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £19,574.38.

Andrew Magson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Andrew Magson purchased 53,596 shares of Hardide stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £12,327.08.

Hardide Stock Performance

Shares of Hardide stock traded up GBX 1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 24.20. 241,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,812. Hardide plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5 and a 12-month high of GBX 25.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Hardide Company Profile

Hardide ( LON:HDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Hardide had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hardide plc will post -2.0999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hardide plc develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries. The material is proven to offer dramatic improvements in component life, particularly when applied to components that operate in very aggressive environments.

