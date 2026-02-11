Analyzing Agassi Sports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AASP) & OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH)

Agassi Sports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report) and OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Agassi Sports Entertainment has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSR has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Agassi Sports Entertainment alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agassi Sports Entertainment and OSR”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agassi Sports Entertainment N/A N/A -$790,000.00 ($0.28) -16.07 OSR N/A N/A -$2.41 million ($1.12) -0.43

Agassi Sports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Agassi Sports Entertainment and OSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agassi Sports Entertainment N/A -145.79% -143.02% OSR N/A -6.66% -4.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Agassi Sports Entertainment and OSR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agassi Sports Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00 OSR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.3% of OSR shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Agassi Sports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of OSR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OSR beats Agassi Sports Entertainment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agassi Sports Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc. and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About OSR

(Get Free Report)

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials. We focus on value creation through investments and collaborations with US and EU biotech companies, with the strategic goal of expansion into South Korea (specifically) and Asia (generally). OSR Holdings is headquartered in Paju, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Agassi Sports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agassi Sports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.