Analysts Set Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLX. Zacks Research upgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. CJS Securities upgraded Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLX

Deluxe Stock Up 0.5%

Deluxe Announces Dividend

DLX opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation, founded in 1915 and headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota, is a provider of integrated business and financial technology solutions. Originally established as a check printing company, Deluxe has evolved its offerings to support small businesses, financial institutions and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of services spanning print, digital and software platforms.

The company’s core business activities include printing checks, forms and promotional materials, as well as delivering digital marketing and customer engagement solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.