Analysts Set Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Price Target at C$6.13

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIA shares. B. Riley Financial raised Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. B.Riley Securit upgraded Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Desjardins raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd.

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$5.50 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$3.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Champion Iron had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of C$492.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.5958254 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company’s operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O’keefe-Purdy, and others.

