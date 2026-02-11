Analysts Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Price Target at $243.67

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.5556.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

NYSE:AN opened at $206.73 on Friday. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $228.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 2.35%.The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,024,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 65.2% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 873.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc is the largest automotive retailer in the United States, operating a network of franchised new vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle superstores and collision-repair centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive products and services, including the sale of new cars and light trucks from leading manufacturers, certified pre-owned vehicles and a wide selection of used models. In addition to retail vehicle sales, AutoNation provides financing, insurance and extended service contracts through its in-house financial services division, as well as genuine and aftermarket parts, factory-recommended maintenance and collision-repair services.

