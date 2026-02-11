Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.5380, with a volume of 1154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.
Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $894.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.74.
Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. This is a boost from Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th.
Institutional Trading of Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF
Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile
The Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides current income and capital appreciation by selecting dividend-paying ADRs of stocks from the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. IDVO was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Amplify.
