Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.5380, with a volume of 1154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $894.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. This is a boost from Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th.

Institutional Trading of Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $128,000.

The Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides current income and capital appreciation by selecting dividend-paying ADRs of stocks from the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. IDVO was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Amplify.

