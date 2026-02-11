American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 527.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,398 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 3.0% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in American Express by 26.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI set a $393.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore set a $400.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.78.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total transaction of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,480.14. The trade was a 75.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $363.01 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

