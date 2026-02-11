American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Short Interest Up 347.8% in January

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 38,159 shares, an increase of 347.8% from the January 15th total of 8,521 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,615 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,615 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
TAXF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 37,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,584. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $51.03.
American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.193 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is an increase from American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Trading of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF
About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF
The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.