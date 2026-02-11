American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Short Interest Up 347.8% in January

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 38,159 shares, an increase of 347.8% from the January 15th total of 8,521 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,615 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,615 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

TAXF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 37,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,584. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $51.03.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.193 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is an increase from American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

