Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amentum from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Amentum from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.
Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 0.69%.Amentum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amentum will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,614,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amentum by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,116,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,529,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,030,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 52.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,460,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,928,000 after buying an additional 1,882,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat expectations ($0.54 vs. ~$0.52 consensus), showing underlying profitability improvement and driving confidence in execution. Amentum Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted robust bookings/backlog growth and potential margin expansion in higher‑growth defense markets — positives for medium‑term revenue visibility and profitability. AMTM Q4 deep dive
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst (BTIG) maintained a Buy and $35 price target, citing margin expansion, strong backlog and positioning in defense — support from institutional coverage. BTIG Buy Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Company reaffirmed full‑year FY‑2026 guidance (EPS $2.25–$2.45; revenue $14.0–$14.3B), which management says reflects ongoing strategic progress. Investors are parsing the range versus consensus. Amentum Q1 Slide Deck / Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate governance items (annual meeting: stockholders reaffirmed board, auditor and executive pay) were approved — routine, not a material driver. Annual Meeting Update
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates ($3.24B reported vs. ~$3.32B expected) and was down ~5% year‑over‑year — a key reason for investor concern about near‑term top‑line momentum. Q1 Results Summary
- Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance came in slightly below certain consensus expectations (EPS range includes but centers under consensus; revenue range skirts estimates), which triggered a sharp selloff in headlines and analyst re‑rating. Guidance vs Estimates / Share Reaction
- Negative Sentiment: Media coverage framed the market reaction as severe (headlines describe heavy selling), amplifying downside pressure despite some operational positives. Why Amentum Shares Are Getting Obliterated
Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.
Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.
