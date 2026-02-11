Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amentum from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Amentum from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Amentum stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. Amentum has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.11.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 0.69%.Amentum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amentum will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,614,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amentum by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,116,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,529,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,030,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 52.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,460,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,928,000 after buying an additional 1,882,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

