ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF $SMTH is Stratos Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stratos Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,775 shares during the quarter. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned 3.81% of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF worth $83,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMTH. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMTH opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a $0.0914 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

