ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH) Short Interest Down 67.4% in January

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 53,202 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the January 15th total of 163,375 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,657 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

SMTH traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $26.16. 262,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,362. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,466,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,111,000 after buying an additional 6,132,733 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,974,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,265 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 3,288,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,015,000 after acquiring an additional 636,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,764,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,274,000.

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

