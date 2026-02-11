Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 31.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after buying an additional 84,553 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,272,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $900,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.47.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8%

GOOG stock opened at $318.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.75. The company has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $350.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total value of $202,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,524.48. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total value of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,229.80. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock worth $106,153,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Articles

