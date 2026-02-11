abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 27.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

FCO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,296. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

Get abrdn Global Income Fund alerts:

About abrdn Global Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSE American: FCO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Managed by abrdn’s global investment team, the fund pursues a diversified strategy across both fixed-income and equity markets. It is structured to deliver monthly distributions by combining income-generating securities with active portfolio management and selective use of leverage.

The fund’s core holdings typically include a broad range of global corporate bonds, convertible securities, preferred stocks and high-yield credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.