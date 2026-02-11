AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,491 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the January 15th total of 18,322 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,852 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 84,852 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA TAFM opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $25.85.

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Institutional Trading of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1,257.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 126,172 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 484.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 243,508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 530.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,761,000.

The AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (TAFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds from the US. The fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of 4 to 7 years TAFM was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

