AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,491 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the January 15th total of 18,322 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,852 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.
AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA TAFM opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $25.85.
AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.
Institutional Trading of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF
AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile
The AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (TAFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds from the US. The fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of 4 to 7 years TAFM was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.
