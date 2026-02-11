6,820 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 42,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 73,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average is $82.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.96.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

