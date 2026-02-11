54,072 Shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. $KRNT Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Kornit Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,455,000 after buying an additional 613,070 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,526,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,401,000 after acquiring an additional 173,492 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,258,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 621,595 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,046,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 160,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 496,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.81 million, a PE ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.87. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

Kornit Digital declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $28.50 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a global technology company specializing in digital textile printing solutions. Headquartered in Rosh Ha’Ayin, Israel, Kornit develops and manufactures an integrated ecosystem of industrial inkjet printers, proprietary NeoPigment inks and pretreatment systems. Its product portfolio addresses a range of applications including direct-to-garment, direct-to-fabric, digital embellishment and hybrid manufacturing, enabling businesses to produce custom apparel, sportswear, fashion and home textiles on demand.

The company’s flagship offerings include the Avalanche and Atlas series for high-volume production, as well as the Storm and Helix lines designed for mid-to-large scale operations.

