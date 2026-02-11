48,908 Shares in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SEEM Acquired by BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in shares of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,695.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $253,000. Stark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $825,000.

SEEM stock opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.54. SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $36.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.5243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This is an increase from SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%.

The SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in companies from emerging markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers. SEEM was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by SEI.

