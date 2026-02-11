4,085 Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT Purchased by Westbourne Investments Inc.

Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,085 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,223,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,199,712,000 after purchasing an additional 263,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,367,770,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,973,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,126,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,342 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 19,493,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,902,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $2,313,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,274,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,434,589.52. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,388 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 645,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,477,040. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 229,196 shares of company stock worth $26,957,858 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Walmart

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling further upside expectations from analysts. Read More.

Mizuho raised its price target and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling further upside expectations from analysts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Another analyst upgrade helped push WMT to a 52‑week high, supporting momentum and analyst-driven buying. Read More.

Another analyst upgrade helped push WMT to a 52‑week high, supporting momentum and analyst-driven buying. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fisher Asset Management added roughly 328,229 shares, a vote of confidence from a large institutional investor that can support the share price. Read More.

Fisher Asset Management added roughly 328,229 shares, a vote of confidence from a large institutional investor that can support the share price. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Walmart is testing “next‑gen” Supercenters (Jacksonville) that combine faster digital fulfilment and improved store layouts — a tangible execution story for long‑term growth. Read More.

Walmart is testing “next‑gen” Supercenters (Jacksonville) that combine faster digital fulfilment and improved store layouts — a tangible execution story for long‑term growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on Walmart’s AI and tech strategy positions it to benefit indirectly from big‑tech AI investments, but the payoff is longer term and capital‑intensive. Read More.

Coverage on Walmart’s AI and tech strategy positions it to benefit indirectly from big‑tech AI investments, but the payoff is longer term and capital‑intensive. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation commentary notes strong short‑ and medium‑term share gains; elevated multiples (P/E ~44.3, PEG ~4.9) make the stock sensitive to profit‑taking and any disappointment. Read More.

Valuation commentary notes strong short‑ and medium‑term share gains; elevated multiples (P/E ~44.3, PEG ~4.9) make the stock sensitive to profit‑taking and any disappointment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Estée Lauder sued Walmart alleging counterfeit luxury beauty products sold via third‑party sellers on Walmart’s marketplace — the suit seeks injunctive relief and damages, creating legal, reputational and potential compliance costs. Read More.

Estée Lauder sued Walmart alleging counterfeit luxury beauty products sold via third‑party sellers on Walmart’s marketplace — the suit seeks injunctive relief and damages, creating legal, reputational and potential compliance costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: December retail sales came in flat (vs. expectations for growth), a data point that weakens near‑term retail demand expectations and can pressure Walmart’s trading multiple. Read More.

December retail sales came in flat (vs. expectations for growth), a data point that weakens near‑term retail demand expectations and can pressure Walmart’s trading multiple. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Kroger’s hiring of Greg Foran (ex‑Walmart U.S.) re‑energizes a key competitor and could intensify grocery share battles, a strategic headwind for Walmart’s U.S. grocery margins. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $131.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.67.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.