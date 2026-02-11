3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGH) Short Interest Up 379.4% in January

3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 50,579 shares, a growth of 379.4% from the January 15th total of 10,551 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,606 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,606 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDGH stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 116.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF

About 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF ( NYSEARCA:EDGH Free Report ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 1.98% of 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF (EDGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund that invests in various hard assets. The fund seeks capital appreciation and limits losses depending on market conditions. EDGH was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

