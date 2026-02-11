2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Stock Price Down 10.4% – Should You Sell?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.01. 3,738,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,404,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

2x Ether ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55.

Get 2x Ether ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Ether ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,071,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Ether ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

About 2x Ether ETF

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Ether ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Ether ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.