138,259 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Bought by Cincinnati Financial Corp

Cincinnati Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,824,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 0.8% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cincinnati Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,536,230,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 453.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,934,000 after purchasing an additional 918,618 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 41,475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,619,000 after buying an additional 768,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,096,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,625,000 after buying an additional 685,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 26.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,976,000 after buying an additional 593,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $285.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $353.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $1,032,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,271.97. This trade represents a 18.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,041,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 79,549 shares in the company, valued at $20,284,995. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $212.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $210.01 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 11.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.