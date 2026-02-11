13,600 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 42.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of NTR opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.
Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nutrien
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.