13,600 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 42.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.31.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

