10,390 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 57,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after buying an additional 108,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 45.4% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 22,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.96 per share, with a total value of $1,943,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,328,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,803,192.32. The trade was a 0.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Peller purchased 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.14 per share, with a total value of $600,873.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,665.18. This trade represents a 232.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Zacks Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, February 6th. iA Financial set a $95.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.62. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $965.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.52 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc (NYSE: MSM) is a leading distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products serving a broad range of industrial customers across North America. The company offers an extensive portfolio of cutting tools, abrasives, measuring and inspection instruments, fasteners, safety supplies and other essential components used in manufacturing, metalworking and production environments. MSC delivers products through a multi-channel distribution network, including an extensive branch system, e-commerce platform and dedicated sales force.

In addition to its core product offerings, MSC Industrial Direct provides value-added services designed to improve productivity and reduce downtime for its customers.

