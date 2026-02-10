ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Macquarie Capit

Macquarie Capit upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 1.5%

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,067. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($2.08). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 18.61%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 61.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,713.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China’s leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO’s service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

