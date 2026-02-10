Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Head to Head Analysis

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) and Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

American International Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhibao Technology has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of American International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group 11.89% 9.09% 2.32% Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American International Group and Zhibao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 14 7 1 2.41 Zhibao Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

American International Group currently has a consensus price target of $87.42, indicating a potential upside of 16.64%. Given American International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American International Group is more favorable than Zhibao Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American International Group and Zhibao Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $27.25 billion 1.48 -$1.40 billion $5.50 13.63 Zhibao Technology $38.66 million 0.74 -$8.66 million N/A N/A

Zhibao Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American International Group.

Summary

American International Group beats Zhibao Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance. This segment offers marine, energy-related property insurance, aviation, political risk, trade credit, trade finance, and portfolio solutions, as well as operates reinsurance business; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; and personal auto and personal property insurance. Its Life and Retirement segment offers individual retirement products, including variable, fixed index, and fixed annuities, as well as retail mutual funds; group retirement products comprising record-keeping, plan administrative and compliance services, financial planning, and advisory solutions; life insurance, including term and universal life insurance; and institutional markets products, which includes wrap products, structured settlement, pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, high net worth, and guaranteed investment contract products. It distributes its products through a network of brokers, agents, advisors, banks, and other distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

