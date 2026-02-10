Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Announces Earnings Results

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.24. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

