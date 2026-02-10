Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 578450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 2.1%

Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 137.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 206.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 176.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE: WDS) is an Australia-based energy company focused on the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, with a strong emphasis on liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company’s activities span the upstream value chain, including exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbon resources, development and operation of production facilities, and the sale and delivery of hydrocarbons to global customers.

Woodside’s operations center on conventional oil and gas projects and large-scale LNG processing and export, supported by project management, engineering and commercial trading capabilities.

