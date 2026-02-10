Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.3750.

WWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 16,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2,134.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide’s offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide’s portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

