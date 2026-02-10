Winslow Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.17 Million in Chewy $CHWY

Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 152,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 34.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Chewy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $377,246.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 273,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,938,476.65. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 40,789 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $1,375,812.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,030.05. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 69,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $44.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush set a $42.00 price objective on Chewy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

Chewy Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. Chewy has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 1.64%.The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Chewy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.270 EPS. Analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

